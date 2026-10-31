Joint exhibition on revolutionary artifacts commemorating Long March opens in Beijing

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows a manuscript of a classic red prose on display during "Heroes Remembered, Generations Inspired," a joint exhibition on revolutionary artifacts commemorating the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army's Long March, at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The joint exhibition opened here on Friday. It features over 400 exhibits, showcasing the epic journey of the Red Army through blockades and across thousands of miles. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows a section of the 13 iron chains spanning the Dadu River at Luding, which was the only path for the Red Army to cross the river, on display during "Heroes Remembered, Generations Inspired," a joint exhibition on revolutionary artifacts commemorating the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army's Long March, at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The joint exhibition opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A woman visits "Heroes Remembered, Generations Inspired," a joint exhibition on revolutionary artifacts commemorating the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army's Long March, at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2026. The joint exhibition opened here on Friday. It features over 400 exhibits, showcasing the epic journey of the Red Army through blockades and across thousands of miles. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A visitor looks at an exhibit during "Heroes Remembered, Generations Inspired," a joint exhibition on revolutionary artifacts commemorating the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army's Long March, at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2026. The joint exhibition opened here on Friday. It features over 400 exhibits, showcasing the epic journey of the Red Army through blockades and across thousands of miles. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)