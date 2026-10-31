Fuzhou city blends cultural heritage and nature resources for sustainable urban growth

A panoramic drone photo taken on May 1, 2026 shows a view in the Jin'an Lake Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fuzhou, located on the coast of the East China Sea and the banks of the Minjiang River, is a renowned historical city with a history of over 2,200 years. Relying on its natural endowments and cultural heritage, Fuzhou has coordinated urban renewal, ecological governance, cultural heritage preservation and other aspects to promote high-quality and sustainable urban development. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Overseas students take a boat to enjoy the scenery along a river-lake connecting route in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Fuzhou, located on the coast of the East China Sea and the banks of the Minjiang River, is a renowned historical city with a history of over 2,200 years. Relying on its natural endowments and cultural heritage, Fuzhou has coordinated urban renewal, ecological governance, cultural heritage preservation and other aspects to promote high-quality and sustainable urban development. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists take a boat to enjoy the scenery at the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 7, 2026. Fuzhou, located on the coast of the East China Sea and the banks of the Minjiang River, is a renowned historical city with a history of over 2,200 years. Relying on its natural endowments and cultural heritage, Fuzhou has coordinated urban renewal, ecological governance, cultural heritage preservation and other aspects to promote high-quality and sustainable urban development. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists take a boat to enjoy the scenery at the Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 23, 2026. Fuzhou, located on the coast of the East China Sea and the banks of the Minjiang River, is a renowned historical city with a history of over 2,200 years. Relying on its natural endowments and cultural heritage, Fuzhou has coordinated urban renewal, ecological governance, cultural heritage preservation and other aspects to promote high-quality and sustainable urban development. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)