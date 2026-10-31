Migratory swans flock in to winter at Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows swans at a wetland park in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. A large number of migratory swans have flocked in to winter at the Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2026 shows swans flying over a wetland park in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. A large number of migratory swans have flocked in to winter at the Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows swans at a wetland park in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. A large number of migratory swans have flocked in to winter at the Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows swans at a wetland park in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. A large number of migratory swans have flocked in to winter at the Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)