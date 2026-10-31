If Takaichi does not retract her remarks on Taiwan, she is neither qualified nor entitled to serve as PM: head of the Japanese delegation visiting China

By: Global Times | Published: Oct 31, 2026 04:40 PM

If Prime Minister Takaichi does not retract her remarks on Taiwan, she is neither qualified nor entitled to serve as Japan's prime minister, Takakage Fujita, secretary-general of the Association for Inheriting and Propagating the Murayama Statement, told the Global Times during a visit of the organization’s delegation to China. The ...