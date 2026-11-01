PHOTO / CHINA
Autumn scenery of Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan
By Xinhua Published: Nov 01, 2026 07:12 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)


An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)



An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)



This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)