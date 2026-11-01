Autumn scenery in Changchun, China's Jilin

A tram glides along Chuncheng Street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Carpeted with golden leaves on some roads and in some parks, Changchun's autumn boasts stunning and inviting views. Thanks to the decision of the city's urban management authority, fallen leaves have been postponed for sweeping, and retained for public viewing in designated area since 2020, on the premise of not affecting road traffic. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

People walk along the pedestrian walkway on Xinmin Avenue in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Carpeted with golden leaves on some roads and in some parks, Changchun's autumn boasts stunning and inviting views. Thanks to the decision of the city's urban management authority, fallen leaves have been postponed for sweeping, and retained for public viewing in designated area since 2020, on the premise of not affecting road traffic. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A woman takes photos at a hotel in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Carpeted with golden leaves on some roads and in some parks, Changchun's autumn boasts stunning and inviting views. Thanks to the decision of the city's urban management authority, fallen leaves have been postponed for sweeping, and retained for public viewing in designated area since 2020, on the premise of not affecting road traffic. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A man jogs along a wooden trail on Xinmin Avenue in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Carpeted with golden leaves on some roads and in some parks, Changchun's autumn boasts stunning and inviting views. Thanks to the decision of the city's urban management authority, fallen leaves have been postponed for sweeping, and retained for public viewing in designated area since 2020, on the premise of not affecting road traffic. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows an autumn scenery of Xinmin Avenue in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Carpeted with golden leaves on some roads and in some parks, Changchun's autumn boasts stunning and inviting views. Thanks to the decision of the city's urban management authority, fallen leaves have been postponed for sweeping, and retained for public viewing in designated area since 2020, on the premise of not affecting road traffic. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows a tram gliding along Chuncheng Street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Carpeted with golden leaves on some roads and in some parks, Changchun's autumn boasts stunning and inviting views. Thanks to the decision of the city's urban management authority, fallen leaves have been postponed for sweeping, and retained for public viewing in designated area since 2020, on the premise of not affecting road traffic. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)