Giant panda Lang Yue returns to China from Netherlands

Giant panda Lang Yue, which just returned to China from a zoo in the Netherlands, is pictured at an isolation and quarantine enclosure at the Ya'an base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2026. (China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda/Handout via Xinhua)

Giant panda Lang Yue, which just returned to China from a zoo in the Netherlands, is pictured at an isolation and quarantine enclosure at the Ya'an base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2026. (China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda/Handout via Xinhua)

Giant panda Lang Yue, which departed from a zoo in the Netherlands, arrives at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2026. (China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda/Handout via Xinhua)

The vehicle carrying giant panda Lang Yue, which just returned to China from a zoo in the Netherlands, arrives at the Ya'an base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2026. (China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda/Handout via Xinhua)