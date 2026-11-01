3rd phase of 140th Canton Fair kicks off

An overseas buyer (R) selects food products during the third phase of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2026. Themed on "Better Life," the third phase of the 140th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Overseas buyers select food products during the third phase of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2026. Themed on "Better Life," the third phase of the 140th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Overseas buyers select medical consumables during the third phase of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2026. Themed on "Better Life," the third phase of the 140th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Overseas buyers select food products during the third phase of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2026. Themed on "Better Life," the third phase of the 140th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)