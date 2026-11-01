Jiangbei District of east China's Ningbo draws visitors to experience joy of harvest firsthand

A farmer (back) shows a visitor how to pick citrus fruits at his farm in Cicheng Town of Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2026. The harvest season is underway for a variety of crops in Jiangbei District of Ningbo City. Drawing on its agricultural resources, the district has been promoting the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, offering visitors a chance to experience the joy of the harvest firsthand. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Visitors pick citrus fruits at a farm in Cicheng Town of Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2026. The harvest season is underway for a variety of crops in Jiangbei District of Ningbo City. Drawing on its agricultural resources, the district has been promoting the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, offering visitors a chance to experience the joy of the harvest firsthand. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A child harvests rice in a paddy field in Banpu Village of Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2026. The harvest season is underway for a variety of crops in Jiangbei District of Ningbo City. Drawing on its agricultural resources, the district has been promoting the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, offering visitors a chance to experience the joy of the harvest firsthand. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A villager shows visitors how to harvest rice in Banpu Village of Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2026. The harvest season is underway for a variety of crops in Jiangbei District of Ningbo City. Drawing on its agricultural resources, the district has been promoting the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, offering visitors a chance to experience the joy of the harvest firsthand. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)