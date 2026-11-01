PHOTO / WORLD
City view of Baghdad in Iraq
By Xinhua Published: Nov 01, 2026 08:11 AM
This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows the Qishla Clock Tower by the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows the Qishla Clock Tower by the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows a view of the al-Rusafi Square in Baghdad, Iraq. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows a view of the al-Rusafi Square in Baghdad, Iraq. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)



People walk on the al-Mutanabbi Street in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 21, 2026. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

People walk on the al-Mutanabbi Street in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 21, 2026. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)



This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2026 shows high-rise residential complexes under construction in Baghdad, Iraq. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2026 shows high-rise residential complexes under construction in Baghdad, Iraq. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)