City view of Baghdad in Iraq

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows the Qishla Clock Tower by the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows a view of the al-Rusafi Square in Baghdad, Iraq. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

People walk on the al-Mutanabbi Street in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 21, 2026. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2026 shows high-rise residential complexes under construction in Baghdad, Iraq. October 31 marks World Cities Day. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)