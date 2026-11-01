War batters cities across Middle East

A Palestinian woman and her grandchildren are seen in their residence in Gaza City, Oct. 25, 2026. October 31 marks World Cities Day. In recent years, some cities across the Middle East have been battered by war. Buildings have been damaged, infrastructure destroyed, and once-bustling streets and houses have been reduced to rubble. War has not only transformed the urban landscape but also profoundly affected the daily lives of local residents. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows a view in central Gaza City. October 31 marks World Cities Day. In recent years, some cities across the Middle East have been battered by war. Buildings have been damaged, infrastructure destroyed, and once-bustling streets and houses have been reduced to rubble. War has not only transformed the urban landscape but also profoundly affected the daily lives of local residents. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Tents are seen in central Gaza City, on Oct. 28, 2026. October 31 marks World Cities Day. In recent years, some cities across the Middle East have been battered by war. Buildings have been damaged, infrastructure destroyed, and once-bustling streets and houses have been reduced to rubble. War has not only transformed the urban landscape but also profoundly affected the daily lives of local residents. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2026 shows a building destroyed by war in Beirut, Lebanon. October 31 marks World Cities Day. In recent years, some cities across the Middle East have been battered by war. Buildings have been damaged, infrastructure destroyed, and once-bustling streets and houses have been reduced to rubble. War has not only transformed the urban landscape but also profoundly affected the daily lives of local residents. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A Palestinian woman and her grandchildren are seen in their residence in Gaza City, Oct. 25, 2026. October 31 marks World Cities Day. In recent years, some cities across the Middle East have been battered by war. Buildings have been damaged, infrastructure destroyed, and once-bustling streets and houses have been reduced to rubble. War has not only transformed the urban landscape but also profoundly affected the daily lives of local residents. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A damaged building inside Aleppo Citadel is seen in Aleppo, Syria, July 20, 2026. October 31 marks World Cities Day. In recent years, some cities across the Middle East have been battered by war. Buildings have been damaged, infrastructure destroyed, and once-bustling streets and houses have been reduced to rubble. War has not only transformed the urban landscape but also profoundly affected the daily lives of local residents. (Photo by Monsef Memari/Xinhua)