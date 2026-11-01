China's Changshu boosts high-quality manufacturing development

A staff member works at a machinery equipment manufacturing company in Changshu, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Changshu has focused on high-quality development in recent years, intensifying efforts to improve the comprehensive strength in both traditional and emerging fields of its manufacturing sector. (Xinhua/Li An)

A tunnel boring machine is seen at a machinery equipment manufacturing company in Changshu, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Changshu has focused on high-quality development in recent years, intensifying efforts to improve the comprehensive strength in both traditional and emerging fields of its manufacturing sector. (Xinhua/Wu Jingdan)

Staff members work at a machinery equipment manufacturing company in Changshu, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Changshu has focused on high-quality development in recent years, intensifying efforts to improve the comprehensive strength in both traditional and emerging fields of its manufacturing sector. (Xinhua/Li An)

Staff members work at a machinery equipment manufacturing company in Changshu, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Changshu has focused on high-quality development in recent years, intensifying efforts to improve the comprehensive strength in both traditional and emerging fields of its manufacturing sector. (Xinhua/Li An)