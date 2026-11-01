Iran has not responded to Vance's letter yet: top security official

People wade in the water as cargo ships are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on September 28, 2026. Photo: VCG

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said Saturday he has read a letter from U.S. Vice President JD Vance but has not yet responded.Tehran received the letter on Thursday, which called for the resumption of peace negotiations and was sent at the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal.In an interview with state-run IRIB TV, Rezaei noted a shift in Washington's tone in the letter, calling it "a good sign."He refused to provide further details, citing the U.S. side's silence on the matter.Rezaei stressed that Iran insists the United States fulfill its seven conditions, adding that "unless our conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened, and we will not enter into negotiations."He noted that Washington had presented another set of proposals, with ambiguities being addressed through diplomatic channels.Rezaei warned that Iran will deal "devastating blows" if the United States makes any mistake.Also on Saturday, Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the country is monitoring the "enemy's" movements and preparations, warning that any "hostile actions" would prompt an "immediate, effective and geographically unlimited" response.On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8. On June 18, Iran and the United States signed the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts.Under the MoU, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, ending on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement on Iran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions. However, they failed to make sufficient progress toward a deal.