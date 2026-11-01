2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo kicks off in China's Jiangxi

Visitors view a helicopter model at the booth of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. at the 2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Saturday, featuring dedicated exhibition areas for three major sectors including aviation manufacturing, commercial spaceflight and the low-altitude economy. The expo covers a total exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, having attracted more than 300 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Visitors view an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft at the 2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Saturday, featuring dedicated exhibition areas for three major sectors including aviation manufacturing, commercial spaceflight and the low-altitude economy. The expo covers a total exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, having attracted more than 300 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A visitor tries an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft at the 2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Saturday, featuring dedicated exhibition areas for three major sectors including aviation manufacturing, commercial spaceflight and the low-altitude economy. The expo covers a total exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, having attracted more than 300 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A child views airplane models at the booth of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. at the 2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Saturday, featuring dedicated exhibition areas for three major sectors including aviation manufacturing, commercial spaceflight and the low-altitude economy. The expo covers a total exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, having attracted more than 300 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)