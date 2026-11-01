5th edition of Robofest held at Polytechnic University in Bucharest, Romania

Participants prepare their robot for a contest during the 5th edition of Robofest, a technology event, at the Polytechnic University in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 31, 2026. The three-day festival dedicated to science, technology and robots includes, among other events, a Robochallenge contest. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Participants of a school team present dancing robots dressed in traditional Romanian costumes during the 5th edition of Robofest, a technology event, at the Polytechnic University in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 31, 2026. The three-day festival dedicated to science, technology and robots includes, among other events, a Robochallenge contest. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A participant controls her humanoid robot during the 5th edition of Robofest, a technology event, at the Polytechnic University in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 31, 2026. The three-day festival dedicated to science, technology and robots includes, among other events, a Robochallenge contest. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Participants prepare their robot for a contest during the 5th edition of Robofest, a technology event, at the Polytechnic University in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 31, 2026. The three-day festival dedicated to science, technology and robots includes, among other events, a Robochallenge contest. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)