Helsinki's Suomenlinna lights up for traditional Finnish Kekri celebrations

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2026 shows a building illuminated for the celebrations inspired by old Kekri traditions at Suomenlinna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Helsinki, Finland. On Oct. 31, Suomenlinna hosted celebrations inspired by old Kekri traditions. Visitors enjoyed light installations, music and folk performances, experiencing Finnish culture and welcoming the arrival of winter. Kekri is an age-old Finnish festival rooted in the country's agricultural past. Traditionally celebrated at the end of the harvest season, it is a time to celebrate the harvest, honor ancestors and welcome the coming winter. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

A child poses for photos with a light installation during celebrations inspired by old Kekri traditions at Suomenlinna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Helsinki, Finland, Oct. 31, 2026. On Oct. 31, Suomenlinna hosted celebrations inspired by old Kekri traditions. Visitors enjoyed light installations, music and folk performances, experiencing Finnish culture and welcoming the arrival of winter. Kekri is an age-old Finnish festival rooted in the country's agricultural past. Traditionally celebrated at the end of the harvest season, it is a time to celebrate the harvest, honor ancestors and welcome the coming winter. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2026 shows people posing for a group photo during celebrations inspired by old Kekri traditions at Suomenlinna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Helsinki, Finland. On Oct. 31, Suomenlinna hosted celebrations inspired by old Kekri traditions. Visitors enjoyed light installations, music and folk performances, experiencing Finnish culture and welcoming the arrival of winter. Kekri is an age-old Finnish festival rooted in the country's agricultural past. Traditionally celebrated at the end of the harvest season, it is a time to celebrate the harvest, honor ancestors and welcome the coming winter. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

Visitors view a light installation during celebrations inspired by old Kekri traditions at Suomenlinna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Helsinki, Finland, Oct. 31, 2026. On Oct. 31, Suomenlinna hosted celebrations inspired by old Kekri traditions. Visitors enjoyed light installations, music and folk performances, experiencing Finnish culture and welcoming the arrival of winter. Kekri is an age-old Finnish festival rooted in the country's agricultural past. Traditionally celebrated at the end of the harvest season, it is a time to celebrate the harvest, honor ancestors and welcome the coming winter. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)