Industrial warehouses transformed into creative hubs at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai

People visit Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 30, 2026. Alserkal Avenue is a well-known cultural and arts hub in Dubai. In recent years, former industrial warehouses here have been transformed into a vibrant creative district through renovation and adaptive reuse. Today, it hosts contemporary art exhibitions, creative design events, cultural exchanges, and leisure activities, attracting artists, creative professionals, and visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People dine at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 30, 2026. Alserkal Avenue is a well-known cultural and arts hub in Dubai. In recent years, former industrial warehouses here have been transformed into a vibrant creative district through renovation and adaptive reuse. Today, it hosts contemporary art exhibitions, creative design events, cultural exchanges, and leisure activities, attracting artists, creative professionals, and visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People visit an art gallery at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2026. Alserkal Avenue is a well-known cultural and arts hub in Dubai. In recent years, former industrial warehouses here have been transformed into a vibrant creative district through renovation and adaptive reuse. Today, it hosts contemporary art exhibitions, creative design events, cultural exchanges, and leisure activities, attracting artists, creative professionals, and visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People paint at a painting studio at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2026. Alserkal Avenue is a well-known cultural and arts hub in Dubai. In recent years, former industrial warehouses here have been transformed into a vibrant creative district through renovation and adaptive reuse. Today, it hosts contemporary art exhibitions, creative design events, cultural exchanges, and leisure activities, attracting artists, creative professionals, and visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)