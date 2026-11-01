Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics opens in historic first for Africa

Photo shows the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

The torchbearers light the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)