PHOTO / WORLD
Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics opens in historic first for Africa
By Xinhua Published: Nov 01, 2026 10:08 AM
Photo shows the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Photo shows the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)


Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)



Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)



The torchbearers light the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

The torchbearers light the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)