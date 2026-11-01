People celebrate Halloween across world

People in costumes are seen during Halloween on a street in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A masked man is seen during Halloween in a train in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People in costumes are seen during Halloween on a street in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People in costumes are seen during Halloween on a street in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People in costumes are seen during Halloween on a street in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People in costumes are seen during Halloween on a street in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)