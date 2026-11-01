Chinese snackmaker Jintan eyes investment in Indonesia

CEO Zhang Feng attends the Global South Dialogue: China-Indonesia Roundtable in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 19, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Guangdong-based snackmaker Jintan Ltd

Guangdong-based snackmaker Jintan Ltd plans to invest in Indonesia, bringing its food IPs and production lines to explore opportunities there, company CEO Zhang Feng said at a recent forum in Jakarta.Speaking at the Global South Dialogue: China-Indonesia Roundtable, hosted by the Global Times on October 19, Zhang outlined an approach combining local partnership and respect for local cultural traditions."We will invest here in cooperation with local partners. That is our vision," Zhang said.Zhang explained that Jintan combines snacks with IP-themed gifts, offering children and teenagers a distinct experience alongside everyday food consumption.At the forum, Zhang said that his company operates in total five production bases in China, with capabilities spanning confectionery and other snack categories.Established in 2011, Jintan is a pioneer company in China's IP-themed snack segment. Its products cover candy, biscuits, puffed snacks, chocolate and seaweed snacks, combining everyday food consumption with licensed IPs popular among teenagers. According to company data, its portfolio includes 26 licensed IP properties.China's IP-themed snack market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 20.9 percent from 2025 to 2029, reaching 30.5 billion yuan (4.58 billion) in output value by 2029, according to Frost & Sullivan forecasts. The projected growth rate is about 3.2 times the approximately 6.5 percent forecast for the broader snack market.Zhang said that the segment's rapid growth reinforced his confidence in domestic and overseas market expansion.The international market offers a massive opportunity for IP-based consumer products. Global sales of licensed merchandise and services reached $389.8 billion in 2025, up 5.45 percent year-on-year, according to Licensing International's 2026 Global Licensing Industry Study.

Photo: Courtesy of Guangdong-based snackmaker Jintan Ltd

While Ultraman has been an important part of its business, Jintan has kept adding new IP properties, including Sanrio and Chiikawa in 2024, followed by Disney and Eggy Party in 2025, the company data revealed.Zhang said that, in Indonesia, Jintan hopes to combine its product development, supply chain management and distribution capabilities with local resources.Cooperation could help Indonesian partners commercialize their work through snack products, Zhang said, citing Bumilangit as an example of local creative resources. He stressed the need to respect and protect local companies' rights to tell their own cultural stories."IP has no borders, but positive values are the real passport," he said.The proposed approach gives practical expression to the forum's discussion of development that benefits local communities. Cooperation would connect manufacturing and commercial capabilities with local creativity, while opening channels for cultural exchange.Jintan intends to continue expanding its licensed IP portfolio and upgrading its supply chain as it explores overseas markets. Zhang envisaged Chinese characters such as Nezha and Boonie Bears reaching Indonesian consumers, while Indonesian characters will become better known in China."A small bag of snacks can connect the cultural symbols of both countries," Zhang said.Global Times