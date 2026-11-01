Red journey

Over 60 African youths visit the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Hall in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province on October 31, 2026, during the China-Africa Youth Gala. Photo: CNS Photo
Farmers sort and select golden chrysanthemums in preparation for the drying and processing stage at a drying center ...
A flock of migratory birds roosting and foraging in Yuyao, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on October 30, 2024 ...
Persimmons turn red in a village of Zhuji, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on October 9, 2024. Photo: VCG