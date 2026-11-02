Drone light show marking 77th founding anniversary of PLA Air Force held in Zhuhai, south China

A drone light show is staged as the opening event of a series of celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2026. A 2,000-drone light show illuminated the night sky over Zhuhai on Sunday, kicking off celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Air Force, which falls on Nov. 11. The show, the opening event of a series of celebrations, featured 15 themed displays highlighting the PLA Air Force's transformation and development in the new era, showcasing its iconic weaponry and equipment, as well as advances in integrated operational capabilities. (Photo by Zhang Shulin/Xinhua)

A drone light show is staged as the opening event of a series of celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2026. A 2,000-drone light show illuminated the night sky over Zhuhai on Sunday, kicking off celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Air Force, which falls on Nov. 11. The show, the opening event of a series of celebrations, featured 15 themed displays highlighting the PLA Air Force's transformation and development in the new era, showcasing its iconic weaponry and equipment, as well as advances in integrated operational capabilities. (Photo by Yao Bin/Xinhua)

A drone light show is staged as the opening event of a series of celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2026. A 2,000-drone light show illuminated the night sky over Zhuhai on Sunday, kicking off celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Air Force, which falls on Nov. 11. The show, the opening event of a series of celebrations, featured 15 themed displays highlighting the PLA Air Force's transformation and development in the new era, showcasing its iconic weaponry and equipment, as well as advances in integrated operational capabilities. (Photo by Zhang Shulin/Xinhua)

A drone light show is staged as the opening event of a series of celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2026. A 2,000-drone light show illuminated the night sky over Zhuhai on Sunday, kicking off celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Air Force, which falls on Nov. 11. The show, the opening event of a series of celebrations, featured 15 themed displays highlighting the PLA Air Force's transformation and development in the new era, showcasing its iconic weaponry and equipment, as well as advances in integrated operational capabilities. (Photo by Yao Bin/Xinhua)

A drone light show is staged as the opening event of a series of celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2026. A 2,000-drone light show illuminated the night sky over Zhuhai on Sunday, kicking off celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Air Force, which falls on Nov. 11. The show, the opening event of a series of celebrations, featured 15 themed displays highlighting the PLA Air Force's transformation and development in the new era, showcasing its iconic weaponry and equipment, as well as advances in integrated operational capabilities. (Photo by Yao Bin/Xinhua)