A glimpse of coffee plantation in Ethiopia

Farmers walk between raised drying beds at a coffee plantation in the Kaffa region of southern Ethiopia, on Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

A farmer shows sun-dried coffee cherries at a coffee plantation in the Kaffa region of southern Ethiopia, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

A farmer dries coffee cherries at a coffee plantation in the Kaffa region of southern Ethiopia, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

A farmer picks coffee cherries at a coffee plantation in the Kaffa region of southern Ethiopia, Oct. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)