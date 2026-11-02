In pics: London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

Vintage vehicles taking part in the 2026 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run pass by Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 1, 2026. More than 400 veteran cars left London for Brighton early Sunday in the 2026 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Vintage vehicles taking part in the 2026 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run are seen at the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, Nov. 1, 2026. More than 400 veteran cars left London for Brighton early Sunday in the 2026 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

A vintage vehicle taking part in the 2026 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run passes by Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 1, 2026. More than 400 veteran cars left London for Brighton early Sunday in the 2026 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Participants of the 2026 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run gesture to pedestrians in London, Britain, Nov. 1, 2026. More than 400 veteran cars left London for Brighton early Sunday in the 2026 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)