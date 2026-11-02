Foreign tourists join in autumn harvest farming activities in SW China's Guangxi

A foreign tourist tries a bamboo-stick dance in Ping'an Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2026. The rice fields here have entered the harvest season. This year, many foreign tourists have been drawn here to visit and take part in various distinctive autumn harvest farming activities. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A foreign tourist tastes a cup of local sweet liquor in Ping'an Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2026. The rice fields here have entered the harvest season. This year, many foreign tourists have been drawn here to visit and take part in various distinctive autumn harvest farming activities. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A foreign tourist experiences carrying harvested rice with a shoulder pole in Ping'an Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2026. The rice fields here have entered the harvest season. This year, many foreign tourists have been drawn here to visit and take part in various distinctive autumn harvest farming activities. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Foreign tourists experience rice harvesting in Ping'an Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2026. The rice fields here have entered the harvest season. This year, many foreign tourists have been drawn here to visit and take part in various distinctive autumn harvest farming activities. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)