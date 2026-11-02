Presidential Palace's open doors event held in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar welcomes visitors during the Presidential Palace's open doors event on Reformation Day in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 31, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar (L, front) speaks to visitors during the Presidential Palace's open doors event on Reformation Day in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 31, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People take part in a tour at the Presidential Palace during its open doors event marking Reformation Day in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 31, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People take part in a tour at the Presidential Palace during its open doors event marking Reformation Day in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 31, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)