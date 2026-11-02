An immersive light and sound experience titled "Eternal Sun" is staged at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 1, 2026. Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) launched an immersive light-and-sound experience on Sunday, offering visitors a new way to explore the country's ancient civilization through modern visual and audio technology. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
An immersive light and sound experience titled "Eternal Sun" is staged at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 1, 2026. Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) launched an immersive light-and-sound experience on Sunday, offering visitors a new way to explore the country's ancient civilization through modern visual and audio technology. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
An immersive light and sound experience titled "Eternal Sun" is staged at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 1, 2026. Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) launched an immersive light-and-sound experience on Sunday, offering visitors a new way to explore the country's ancient civilization through modern visual and audio technology. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
An immersive light and sound experience titled "Eternal Sun" is staged at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 1, 2026. Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) launched an immersive light-and-sound experience on Sunday, offering visitors a new way to explore the country's ancient civilization through modern visual and audio technology. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)