An immersive light and sound experience titled "Eternal Sun" is staged at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 1, 2026. Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) launched an immersive light-and-sound experience on Sunday, offering visitors a new way to explore the country's ancient civilization through modern visual and audio technology. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) launched an immersive light-and-sound experience on Sunday, offering visitors a new way to explore the country's ancient civilization through modern visual and audio technology.The launch coincides with the first anniversary of the museum's official opening.Titled "Eternal Sun," the 35-minute show takes visitors on an audiovisual journey through ancient Egyptian history, drawing inspiration from natural cycles such as sunrise and sunset, the Nile's annual flooding and harvest seasons, which shaped ancient Egyptians' relationship with their natural environment.With architectural projection mapping, dynamic lighting, live music, and storytelling in Arabic and English, the project transforms the museum's Grand Hall into an immersive stage.Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the GEM, described the show as part of the museum's efforts to present archaeological, cultural and historical content through innovative approaches.He added that the show would run for six months, until April 30, 2027.Since its opening, the museum has welcomed over 5 million visitors from around the world, Ghoneim said.

An immersive light and sound experience titled "Eternal Sun" is staged at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 1, 2026. Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) launched an immersive light-and-sound experience on Sunday, offering visitors a new way to explore the country's ancient civilization through modern visual and audio technology. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

An immersive light and sound experience titled "Eternal Sun" is staged at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 1, 2026. Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) launched an immersive light-and-sound experience on Sunday, offering visitors a new way to explore the country's ancient civilization through modern visual and audio technology. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

An immersive light and sound experience titled "Eternal Sun" is staged at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 1, 2026. Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) launched an immersive light-and-sound experience on Sunday, offering visitors a new way to explore the country's ancient civilization through modern visual and audio technology. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)