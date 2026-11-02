In pics: wildlife in Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan

A tawny fish owl forages in the forest of Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Located in the alpine valley area at the transition zone from the northwestern Sichuan Plateau to the Sichuan Basin, the reserve is home to a rich variety of wild animals and plants. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A takin is seen in Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Located in the alpine valley area at the transition zone from the northwestern Sichuan Plateau to the Sichuan Basin, the reserve is home to a rich variety of wild animals and plants. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A baby macaque and its mother are seen in Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2026. Located in the alpine valley area at the transition zone from the northwestern Sichuan Plateau to the Sichuan Basin, the reserve is home to a rich variety of wild animals and plants. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A palm civet is seen in Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Located in the alpine valley area at the transition zone from the northwestern Sichuan Plateau to the Sichuan Basin, the reserve is home to a rich variety of wild animals and plants. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)