Iran signals Hormuz reopening within 2 Days if US meets demands

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei attends a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 2, 2026. Baghaei said on Monday if the United States meets Iran's "legitimate" demands, it will be possible to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Iran signaled on Monday that it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume diplomatic negotiations within two days if the United States meets its demands, even as Washington and Tehran exchanged renewed warnings over potential military escalation.REOPENING OFFER, DIPLOMATIC PUSH FROM TEHRANIran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said on Monday that Iran has reduced the period for implementing the seven-day plan proposed by Tehran in September to two days, in good faith.He noted, "We have announced that if Iran's demands are met, the possibility will exist to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and start the negotiation process in a short period of time," stressing that all these depend on the American side's decision on how to proceed regarding the future of the process.In tandem with the ministry's announcement, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that his administration is committed to resolving challenges through dialogue, noting that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has granted the government certain authorities to pursue diplomatic solutions.He stressed that no one benefits from war, adding that the "enemies" will not be able to make Iran surrender.Concurrently, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said consultations mediated by Qatar and Pakistan have become "extremely intensive," involving frequent delegation visits, phone conversations and message exchanges.Reaffirming Iran's readiness for both diplomacy and defense, Araghchi warned that any further military escalation by Washington would draw a "far more bitter and severe" response.WASHINGTON'S MIXED SIGNALSThe diplomatic maneuvers unfold amid mixed signals from Washington over its next move on Iran.Tehran reportedly received a letter from U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Thursday, sent at Trump's direction, calling for the resumption of peace negotiations. Iran described the shift in Washington's tone reflected in the letter as "a good sign."However, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday again threatened to resume military action against Iran "at some point," telling a campaign rally in Iowa that Washington would eventually have to "give them the hammer."He was reportedly urged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Saturday phone call to strike Iran "immediately after the midterm elections." U.S. news outlet Axios reported that Trump preferred to allow negotiations to continue, an approach that has raised concerns for Netanyahu.Also on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Tehran wants to make a deal with Washington, and that an agreement could be reached. "They want to make a deal, and that could happen," said the U.S. president.BURNING FUSE IN THE STRAITUnderpinning the ongoing diplomatic maneuvers are concrete military preparations and escalating operational risks across the region.A senior Iranian commander said on Monday that over 30 million Iranians are receiving general military training to defend the country if needed.The military mobilization followed a Saturday statement from Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei instructing senior military commanders to ensure that any threat from the "enemies," regardless of its nature or scale, would be met with an "immediate and effective" response, without geographical limitations.On the U.S. side, the Wall Street Journal reported that senior U.S. military officials briefed Trump on Thursday on possible options regarding Iran. The United States had also reportedly urged several Gulf countries to prepare for a possible brief but intense military campaign against Iran following the midterm elections.Amid mounting military preparations, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have escalated rapidly. The navy of Iran's Army announced Monday that a "violating" oil tanker caught fire after hitting naval mines in a forbidden region east of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the vessel had turned off its navigation systems.Separately, the navy of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said 11 oil tankers have caught fire or sunk in the strait over the past nine days, following a "demonstrative visit" to the strait by U.S. Central Command chief Brad Cooper on Oct. 25.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei attends a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 2, 2026. Baghaei said on Monday if the United States meets Iran's "legitimate" demands, it will be possible to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days. (Xinhua/Shadati)