New Zealand firms seek to deepen China market engagement via import expo

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2026 shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.(Xinhua/Ding Ting)

From established exhibitors who were present for many consecutive years to innovative businesses making their debut with independent booths this year, New Zealand companies are participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in increasingly diverse ways.The CIIE is the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to imports, and its ninth edition will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. For many New Zealand companies, this annual event has become an important gateway to the Chinese market.GATEWAY TO HUGE CHINESE MARKETFor Sanchia Yonge, chief executive of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, the international business development agency of the New Zealand government, China is an important market for New Zealand exporters.The CIIE provides New Zealand exporters a valuable opportunity to showcase their products to buyers and consumers, understand the evolving Chinese market, strengthen brand awareness, and connect with customers, commercial and government partners who can support their long-term growth in China, Yonge stressed."We perceive CIIE as the most important exhibition or event for foreign companies to enter the Chinese market," said Roy Van Den Hurk, CEO of Milk New Zealand Dairy Ltd."It's a central point where all the buyers come to see you," he added.For many years, Van Den Hurk personally traveled to Shanghai for the expo almost every year. From a very small booth when the company first joined it to its current independent 200-square-meter exhibition space, the company has achieved tangible business growth through the platform.Blis Technologies, a New Zealand biotechnology company, is experiencing a new milestone this year, as it will have its own independent booth at the Shanghai expo. In just two years, sales of its oral probiotics products in China have exceeded 100,000 orders."First and foremost, China is a very large market. You've got to be very targeted in what you do," said Scott Johnson, CEO of Blis Technologies. "We also believe that the Chinese consumer is taking a more proactive approach to their health.""TASTE OF NEW ZEALAND"Sanchia Yonge said that more than 80 New Zealand exporters will be showcasing a diverse range of New Zealand products and services at the CIIE this year. Products and services on display will include food and beverages, dairy, fruit, meat, wine, honey, wool, pet food, consumer goods, health supplements, healthcare and technology.Some New Zealand companies are participating collectively under the organization of business associations. The China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, in cooperation with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, has taken the lead in organizing the "Taste of New Zealand" exhibition group. This year, it has brought 35 New Zealand exhibitors to the CIIE, with the exhibition group covering an area of 1,170 square meters.The New Zealand Pavilion will bring together distinctive exhibitors to present a more complete tapestry of New Zealand products. These include king salmon from mountains and glacial waters on the South Island, manuka honey associated with native plants and Maori culture, avocado oil from the Bay of Plenty on the North Island, Hawke's Bay wines, as well as dairy products, ice cream and nutritional supplements.Together, the exhibitors will showcase different aspects of the industries, from planting and farming to food processing.Throughout the week, the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise team in China will connect exporters with buyers, partners and media, support customer meetings and networking, livestreaming, product launches and stand by as business agreements are signed."We want to help New Zealand exporters turn conversations at CIIE into lasting commercial partnerships in China to support their ongoing growth," said Yonge.TARGETING SHIFTING CONSUMER DEMANDSFor New Zealand exhibitors, the CIIE is not only a platform for bringing products into the Chinese market, but also an opportunity to gain a closer understanding of the market and consumer demand."Going up there each year for the CIIE, you can actually feel how it changes. It's quite big changes actually that you notice," said Van Den Hurk.To attract Chinese consumers, companies must keep up with the pace of the Chinese market, the CEO stressed, adding that they must come to China in person and engage face-to-face with consumers, the market and distribution channels.For this reason, the company also introduces new products at the CIIE every year."We try to bring new products every year. And I think overall it's very successful," Van Den Hurk said, adding that the company will bring new formulations again for milk powder products, which are going to help the elderly.He noted that his company's products, packaging and promotional channels are all being updated in response to changing Chinese consumer demand, and the CIIE is an important channel for the company to keep up with the pace of the Chinese market."It's the opportunity for businesses like Blis and other New Zealand companies and other global companies to showcase their products in China, with a whole lot of people coming together at one event," Scott Johnson said, adding that it also helps get feedback and understand more about the Chinese consumer and the market up there, so that "we can actually get better and improve our offering because it's always evolving"."It's even more important to be up there on a regular basis because it's changing so quickly," he added.