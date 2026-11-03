Apple reports revenue, net income growth in Q4

U.S. technology giant Apple reported Monday that its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue rose 11.7 percent year on year to 114.48 billion U.S. dollars, while net income increased 11.8 percent to 30.71 billion dollars, driven by strong sales of iPhones and Mac computers.



According to the company's financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 26, operating income rose 9.9 percent to 35.63 billion dollars from 32.43 billion dollars a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share increased to 2.1 dollars from 1.85 dollars, while the company's gross margin was 47.9 percent.



Revenue from Apple's iPhone business increased 17.5 percent year on year to 57.58 billion dollars, while Mac revenue jumped 23.7 percent to 10.79 billion dollars.



However, iPad revenue declined 10.4 percent to 6.23 billion dollars, and revenue from wearables, home products and accessories fell 7.9 percent to 8.3 billion dollars.



Apple's Services business generated revenue of 31.57 billion dollars, up 9.8 percent year on year, setting a new all-time record.



Apple's revenue in the Greater China region rose 21.02 percent year on year to 17.54 billion dollars. Revenue in the Americas reached 48.68 billion dollars, while revenue in Europe totaled 32.01 billion dollars.



Apple CEO John Ternus said the company achieved September-quarter records for total revenue and iPhone sales.



For the full fiscal year 2026, Apple reported record revenue of 478.83 billion dollars, up 15.1 percent year on year, while net income increased 18 percent to 132.18 billion dollars.

