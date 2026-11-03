Abu Dhabi Int'l Petroleum Exhibition and Conference opens

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2026 shows the booth of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. ADIPEC 2026 opened here on Monday. The four-day event brings together energy companies, government representatives and experts from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, products and solutions in the energy sector. This year's event features more than 2,200 participating companies from around the world, including numerous Chinese enterprises. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People communicate at the booth of COSCO Shipping during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 2, 2026. ADIPEC 2026 opened here on Monday. The four-day event brings together energy companies, government representatives and experts from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, products and solutions in the energy sector. This year's event features more than 2,200 participating companies from around the world, including numerous Chinese enterprises. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2026 shows a view of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. ADIPEC 2026 opened here on Monday. The four-day event brings together energy companies, government representatives and experts from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, products and solutions in the energy sector. This year's event features more than 2,200 participating companies from around the world, including numerous Chinese enterprises. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2026 shows the booth of ExxonMobil at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. ADIPEC 2026 opened here on Monday. The four-day event brings together energy companies, government representatives and experts from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, products and solutions in the energy sector. This year's event features more than 2,200 participating companies from around the world, including numerous Chinese enterprises. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)