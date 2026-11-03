20 projects receive 2026 WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in Wuzhen, E China

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2026 shows a scene at the award ceremony for the 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. A total of 20 projects on Monday received 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in east China's Zhejiang Province, celebrating their breakthroughs in cutting-edge fields. The winning projects span frontier fields such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and aerospace information. The 2026 awards received more than 430 valid submissions from applicants across 43 countries and regions. Inaugurated in 2023, the WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology aim to recognize the year's most pioneering achievements in the internet sector, and to foster global exchange and cooperation in the field of internet technology. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The "BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand: Core Technology Development and Large-Scale Assistive Applications" is introduced at the award ceremony for the 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2026. A total of 20 projects on Monday received 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in east China's Zhejiang Province, celebrating their breakthroughs in cutting-edge fields. The winning projects span frontier fields such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and aerospace information. The 2026 awards received more than 430 valid submissions from applicants across 43 countries and regions. Inaugurated in 2023, the WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology aim to recognize the year's most pioneering achievements in the internet sector, and to foster global exchange and cooperation in the field of internet technology. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

The "Jiuzhang 4.0" Photonic Quantum Computer is introduced at the award ceremony for the 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2026. A total of 20 projects on Monday received 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in east China's Zhejiang Province, celebrating their breakthroughs in cutting-edge fields. The winning projects span frontier fields such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and aerospace information. The 2026 awards received more than 430 valid submissions from applicants across 43 countries and regions. Inaugurated in 2023, the WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology aim to recognize the year's most pioneering achievements in the internet sector, and to foster global exchange and cooperation in the field of internet technology. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The "Key Technologies and Applications of High-Performance Distributed Storage Systems" is introduced at the award ceremony for the 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2026. A total of 20 projects on Monday received 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in east China's Zhejiang Province, celebrating their breakthroughs in cutting-edge fields. The winning projects span frontier fields such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and aerospace information. The 2026 awards received more than 430 valid submissions from applicants across 43 countries and regions. Inaugurated in 2023, the WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology aim to recognize the year's most pioneering achievements in the internet sector, and to foster global exchange and cooperation in the field of internet technology. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The "China9S Intelligent Computing Ecosystem Alliance" is introduced at the award ceremony for the 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2026. A total of 20 projects on Monday received 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in east China's Zhejiang Province, celebrating their breakthroughs in cutting-edge fields. The winning projects span frontier fields such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and aerospace information. The 2026 awards received more than 430 valid submissions from applicants across 43 countries and regions. Inaugurated in 2023, the WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology aim to recognize the year's most pioneering achievements in the internet sector, and to foster global exchange and cooperation in the field of internet technology. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)