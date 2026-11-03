PHOTO / CHINA
Tourists enjoy autumn scenery at Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: Nov 03, 2026 01:31 PM
Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)


Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)



Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)



Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)