Tourists enjoy autumn scenery at Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing

Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view the autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)