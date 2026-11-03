First world robot Mount Tai climbing competition held in east China's Shandong

A humanoid robot competes in a climbing competition on Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2026. The first world robot Mount Tai climbing competition was held in Tai'an on Monday, bringing together nearly 90 teams on Mount Tai's historic hiking trails. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)





A humanoid robot competes in a climbing competition on Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2026. The first world robot Mount Tai climbing competition was held in Tai'an on Monday, bringing together nearly 90 teams on Mount Tai's historic hiking trails. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)









A robot competes in a climbing competition on Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2026. The first world robot Mount Tai climbing competition was held in Tai'an on Monday, bringing together nearly 90 teams on Mount Tai's historic hiking trails. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)









A humanoid robot competes in a climbing competition on Mount Tai in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2026. The first world robot Mount Tai climbing competition was held in Tai'an on Monday, bringing together nearly 90 teams on Mount Tai's historic hiking trails. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)



