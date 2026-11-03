Preparations underway for 9th CIIE in Shanghai

Staff members work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 2, 2026. The ninth edition of the CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2026 shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The ninth edition of the CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2026 shows an interior view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The ninth edition of the CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A staff member adjusts a device at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 2, 2026. The ninth edition of the CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)