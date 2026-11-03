Artists stage flash mobs at scenic spots in Dunhuang, NW China's Gansu

An artist from China's Ganju Opera Theater of Jiangxi Province performs at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 2, 2026. Artists from China, the United States and Belarus gathered in Dunhuang, staging flash mobs at scenic spots on Monday, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

University students and teachers from Oklahoma, the United States, perform at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 2, 2026. Artists from China, the United States and Belarus gathered in Dunhuang, staging flash mobs at scenic spots on Monday, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Artists from Belarus perform at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 2, 2026. Artists from China, the United States and Belarus gathered in Dunhuang, staging flash mobs at scenic spots on Monday, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Artists from China's Xinjiang Art Theater perform at a night market in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 2, 2026. Artists from China, the United States and Belarus gathered in Dunhuang, staging flash mobs at scenic spots on Monday, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)