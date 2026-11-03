Boeing projects China’s commercial air fleet will more than double in 20 years

Photo: Courtesy of Boeing China

China's commercial air fleet will more than double to over 9,800 airplanes over the next 20 years, US plane manufacturer Boeing predicted on Tuesday in Beijing, highlighting strong demand of the country's passenger flights.Passenger air travel is forecast to grow 5 percent annually driven by an expanding middle class, more visa-free travel destinations and continued aviation infrastructure investment, according to Boeing's 2026 China Commercial Market Outlook, its long-term forecast of demand for commercial airplanes and related services."Our long-term forecast continues to show strong demand for new airplanes as China's passenger air traffic outpaces growth globally, supported by favorable economic and policy fundamentals that will make air travel more accessible," said Darren Hulst, Boeing vice president of Commercial Marketing."With a partnership spanning nearly 55 years, Boeing jets are the backbone of China's civil aviation industry growth, connecting people and carrying goods within and across continents."Chinese carriers will take delivery of more than 7,200 single-aisle airplanes to support their domestic and Asia Pacific regional networks - representing 78 percent of the country's total projected deliveries.By 2045, China's domestic air travel market is expected to become the world's largest as more people choose to fly for leisure or business throughout the country.With more efficient and capable single-aisle airplanes entering the fleet, airlines will also further expand their regional networks to increase connectivity throughout Asia Pacific and Central Asia.During the meeting held in Beijing, Hulst also highlighted the importance of Chinese market for Boeing.I think it's important to look back and remember that we've been in the China market partnering with airline customers and stakeholders for 54 years and next year will be celebrating our 55th anniversary of partnering with Chinese aviation and look forward to being and playing a key role in aviation growth here for the long term to come, he said."China is the largest future aviation market and so our investments,our partnerships will also continue to grow to match that demand," he added.Passenger traffic on long-haul routes linking China with Europe, North America and South America, Africa and the Middle East will outpace overall growth in the region, driving the need for more than 1,400 wide-body airplanes.The combination of China's large-scale manufacturing, high-tech industrial development and largest e-commerce market in the world will further boost China's air cargo traffic, fueling demand for 560 production and converted freighters by 2045 to add capacity and replace older models with the latest technology.Following rapid growth over the past 25 years, China now has the second largest commercial jet fleet by country with nearly 4,500 airplanes. As the fleet matures, future airplane demand will be more balanced between renewal and growth, with 42 percent of the 9,240 airplanes delivered in the next two decades replacing older models, according the forecast.In September of this year, Airbus predicted that China will require 8,830 new passenger aircraft over the next two decades. This demand accounts for more than 20 percent of the total global demand for 42,060 new passenger aircraft over the same period.Global Times