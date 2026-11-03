EU, U.S., Ukrainian negotiators to meet Wednesday in Brussels: EU spokesperson

Representatives from the European Union (EU), the United States and Ukraine will meet in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and prosperity, a European Commission spokesperson said Tuesday.



The Commission will host the meeting, which will also include representatives from France, Germany, Britain, NATO and the World Bank, European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho told a daily press briefing.



The meeting will build on earlier talks held in Miami with Ukrainian and U.S. representatives, with a view to achieving a "lasting, sustainable peace" in Ukraine, she said.



The spokesperson said the Commission would be represented at the national security adviser level, but did not name the official. She said details of U.S. participation were not yet available.



Earlier Tuesday, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed to Xinhua that NATO representatives would meet representatives from France, Germany, Britain and the United States in Brussels later this week to discuss how to bring about a "just and lasting" end to the war in Ukraine.



In an emailed response, Hart said the meeting would build on earlier discussions in Miami and Oslo. NATO did not disclose the meeting's exact date, participants or detailed agenda.



U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on social media Monday that U.S. negotiators would meet representatives from France, Germany, Britain, the EU and NATO in Brussels this week to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe's post-war security architecture and economic opportunities to support Ukraine's reconstruction.



Witkoff also said the United States would mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The talks would focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts and next steps toward peace, he said.

