Brazil targets $280 million in deals at China's largest import expo

Credit: ApexBrasil

Brazil will begin its participation in the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5, targeting $280 million in business deals. Organized by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the delegation will include 36 Brazilian companies and cooperatives seeking to expand and diversify their presence in the Chinese market. Considered the world's largest import exhibition, the CIIE will run through November 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), according to Brasil 247.Brazil's participation comes as commercial relations between the two countries continue to strengthen. In 2025, bilateral trade between Brazil and China reached a record $171 billion. Brazilian exports to China totaled $100 billion, generating a trade surplus exceeding $29 billion — the 17th consecutive year of a positive bilateral balance.The performance was supported by record sales of beef, which reached $8.8 billion, and unroasted coffee, which totaled $459 million. These figures reflect Brazil's efforts to diversify its export portfolio and expand sales beyond traditional commodities.The Brazilian delegation's activities will be concentrated at the National Pavilion, where producers and exporters will present their products to Chinese buyers.Exhibitors represent a broad range of industries, including major animal protein organizations such as the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) and Aurora Coop, alongside family farming organizations represented by the National Union of Family Farming and Solidarity Economy Cooperatives (UNICAFES).Brazil's product portfolio includes wines from Vinícola Salton, honey and propolis from ApisBrasil and CONAP, spirits from Cachaça Pernambucana, and juices and açaí products from Bela Iaca and Açaí Super Fruta.Foreign trade companies, including Atlântica and DCDF Trading, will also participate in the pavilion, helping connect Brazilian producers with importers and distributors in the Asian market.To attract Chinese buyers and visitors, the Brazilian pavilion will feature interactive experiences, culinary presentations and activities promoting Brazilian culture.One attraction will be XBOT, a robot that will prepare açaí ice cream live through a partnership with Açaí Amazonas and Ecofood. The initiative combines technology and gastronomy to introduce visitors to a Brazilian product with potential for further international expansion.Asian coffee chain Luckin Coffee will also participate, serving beverages and showcasing Brazilian Single Origin Espresso (SOE) coffee beans. Its presence highlights the importance of Brazilian coffee in bilateral trade and provides an opportunity to introduce the product to Chinese consumers.The program will include live cooking demonstrations and Brazilian barbecue tastings, allowing importers to experience the quality of the country's animal protein products firsthand.These activities aim to showcase Brazilian food products and strengthen connections between Chinese buyers and Brazil's agricultural and food industries.The pavilion will also offer cultural and recreational activities, including a traditional newspaper vending machine, capybara plush toys and interactive quizzes focused on coffee, meat and fruit.Visitors who correctly answer all three quizzes distributed throughout the exhibition will receive prizes.Business meetings and trade promotion activities will receive support from Brazilian government officials, diplomats and private-sector representatives.Pedro Netto, ApexBrasil's agribusiness manager, will oversee the agency's participation in the event and accompany its business agenda.Brazil's diplomatic representation will include Ambassador to China Marcos Galvão and Consul General in Shanghai Augusto Pestana, reinforcing institutional coordination aimed at expanding bilateral economic relations.The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) will be represented by Ângela Pimenta Peres, director of the Agribusiness Promotion Department, and agricultural attachés Jean Gouhie and Leandro Feijó.Their participation will support discussions on trade opportunities and efforts to strengthen Brazilian agricultural products' access to the Chinese market.Private-sector representatives will include Roberto Perosa, president of the Brazilian Beef Exporters Association (ABIEC), and Luciano Monteiro, a board adviser at UNICAFES.Executives from Luckin Coffee will also participate in discussions addressing sustainability and consumer trends, two increasingly important considerations for Brazilian companies seeking greater international market access.Brazil's ninth consecutive participation in the CIIE reflects its strategy of deepening commercial ties with China and increasing the value of its exports.Beyond the projected $280 million in business deals, the Brazilian presence aims to consolidate the country's reputation as a reliable and innovative supplier committed to sustainability.Direct engagement with the Chinese market also offers Brazilian companies and cooperatives opportunities to strengthen their competitiveness, develop commercial partnerships and expand their international operations.(Reported by Brasil 247 on October 30, 2026)