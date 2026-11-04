83rd Int'l Two-Wheeler Exhibition opens in Milan

French rider Valentin Debise (R) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory is seen during the 83rd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition (EICMA 2026) in Milan, Italy, Nov. 3, 2026. The EICMA 2026 opened on Nov. 3, 2026 in Milan, Italy and will run until Nov. 8. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People visit the stand of Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati during the 83rd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition (EICMA 2026) in Milan, Italy, Nov. 3, 2026. The EICMA 2026 opened on Nov. 3, 2026 in Milan, Italy and will run until Nov. 8. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A visitor watches a motorcycle during the 83rd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition (EICMA 2026) in Milan, Italy, Nov. 3, 2026. The EICMA 2026 opened on Nov. 3, 2026 in Milan, Italy and will run until Nov. 8. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Zhang Xue, founder of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, delivers a speech during a press conference of ZXMOTO at the 83rd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition (EICMA 2026) in Milan, Italy, Nov. 3, 2026. The EICMA 2026 opened on Nov. 3, 2026 in Milan, Italy and will run until Nov. 8. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)