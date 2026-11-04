Panda-themed products showcased at fair during Global Panda Partners Conference in Chengdu

A guest selects panda-themed cultural and creative products at a fair during the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2026. The main forum of the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 opened on Tuesday in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A fair featuring a variety of panda-themed cultural and creative products was held on the sidelines of the forum, attracting many guests. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A guest selects panda-themed cultural and creative products at a fair during the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2026. The main forum of the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 opened on Tuesday in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A fair featuring a variety of panda-themed cultural and creative products was held on the sidelines of the forum, attracting many guests. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Guests pose for a selfie with a robot at a fair during the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2026. The main forum of the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 opened on Tuesday in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A fair featuring a variety of panda-themed cultural and creative products was held on the sidelines of the forum, attracting many guests. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A guest selects panda-themed cultural and creative products at a fair during the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2026. The main forum of the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 opened on Tuesday in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A fair featuring a variety of panda-themed cultural and creative products was held on the sidelines of the forum, attracting many guests. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)