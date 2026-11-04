Station upgrades completed along Weng'an-Machangping Railway extension in China's Guizhou

A panoramic drone photo taken on Nov. 3, 2026 shows the construction site of the upgrade project of Gelaoba station along the south-to-north extension line of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Upon the completion of the upgrade work at the Gelaoba station on Tuesday, the capacity expansion of the existing stations along the south-to-north extension line of Weng'an-Machangping Railway was fully completed. The 148-kilometer-long extension line, constructed by China Railway 20th Bureau Group, is a key project in the rail freight transport in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Railway workers work on the upgrade project of Gelaoba station along the south-to-north extension line of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 30, 2026. Upon the completion of the upgrade work at the Gelaoba station on Tuesday, the capacity expansion of the existing stations along the south-to-north extension line of Weng'an-Machangping Railway was fully completed. The 148-kilometer-long extension line, constructed by China Railway 20th Bureau Group, is a key project in the rail freight transport in Guizhou Province. (Photo by Zhang Guangzhou/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 3, 2026 shows railway workers carrying out final-stage work on the upgrade project of Gelaoba station along the south-to-north extension line of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Upon the completion of the upgrade work at the Gelaoba station on Tuesday, the capacity expansion of the existing stations along the south-to-north extension line of Weng'an-Machangping Railway was fully completed. The 148-kilometer-long extension line, constructed by China Railway 20th Bureau Group, is a key project in the rail freight transport in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 3, 2026 shows the construction site of the upgrade project of Gelaoba station along the south-to-north extension line of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Upon the completion of the upgrade work at the Gelaoba station on Tuesday, the capacity expansion of the existing stations along the south-to-north extension line of Weng'an-Machangping Railway was fully completed. The 148-kilometer-long extension line, constructed by China Railway 20th Bureau Group, is a key project in the rail freight transport in Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)