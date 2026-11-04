2026 Int'l Floriculture Trade Fair held in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2026 shows the scene of the 2026 International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands. The IFTF is an annual event in the Netherlands that brings together horticultural professionals, flower lovers and industry experts from around the world. Held from Nov. 3 to 5, this year's IFTF has attracted about 290 exhibitors across the globe. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

People visit the 2026 International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands, Nov. 3, 2026. The IFTF is an annual event in the Netherlands that brings together horticultural professionals, flower lovers and industry experts from around the world. Held from Nov. 3 to 5, this year's IFTF has attracted about 290 exhibitors across the globe. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)