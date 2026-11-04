Saffron enters harvest season in SW China's Guizhou

Villagers harvest saffron in Zhujiachang Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 2, 2026. Recently, saffron grown in Zhujiachang has entered its harvest season. Villagers are engaged in picking, drying, and processing to supply the market. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest saffron in Zhujiachang Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 2, 2026. Recently, saffron grown in Zhujiachang has entered its harvest season. Villagers are engaged in picking, drying, and processing to supply the market. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest saffron in Zhujiachang Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 2, 2026. Recently, saffron grown in Zhujiachang has entered its harvest season. Villagers are engaged in picking, drying, and processing to supply the market. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest saffron in Zhujiachang Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 2, 2026. Recently, saffron grown in Zhujiachang has entered its harvest season. Villagers are engaged in picking, drying, and processing to supply the market. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)