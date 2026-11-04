Dunhuang cultural expo opens in northwest China to promote inter-civilizational dialogue

A participant visits an exhibition on development achievements from Dunhuang Academy at the 9th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 3, 2026. Dunhuang, an ancient Silk Road hub in northwest China, has become a focal point for cross-cultural dialogue as the 9th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo opened there on Tuesday. The three-day event has brought together around 1,200 representatives from more than 50 countries and regions. It features forums, cultural exhibitions and artistic performances to showcase Dunhuang's rich culture and promote dialogue on global cultural cooperation. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Dunhuang, an ancient Silk Road hub in northwest China, has become a focal point for cross-cultural dialogue as the 9th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo opened there on Tuesday.The three-day event has brought together around 1,200 representatives from more than 50 countries and regions. It features forums, cultural exhibitions and artistic performances to showcase Dunhuang's rich culture and promote dialogue on global cultural cooperation.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shahbaz Khan, director of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, said new models of inter-civilizational exchange are urgently needed to "touch people's hearts, ease hostility, bridge divides and foster harmony in our world.""Dunhuang not only preserves cultural relics of exceptional rarity and safeguards intangible cultural heritage of exceptional value, but also offers invaluable historical lessons for modern nations seeking common ground while respecting differences," he added.Dunhuang, in Gansu Province, was a meeting place for civilizations in ancient times. Today it still attracts visitors and scholars from around the world who are eager to explore the historical significance of the Mogao Caves.Daren Tang, director-general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, said Dunhuang's legacy as an important hub on the ancient Silk Road "reminds us that culture does not grow in isolation, but through exchange, new ideas and creativity."Alongside the forums, exhibitions showcase cultural and specialty products from different countries, offering a glimpse into diverse cultures and traditions.For exhibitors such as Vietnamese businessman Luong The Vinh, the expo also serves as a channel for exchange at the grassroots level. "The expo has helped me expand my sales, and it also gives me a chance to exchange ideas with people from different countries," he said.Since its launch in 2016, the expo has attracted nearly 10,000 participants from more than 120 countries and regions, fostering cultural exchanges and dialogue among civilizations.

A participant looks at a skateboard incorporating design elements from Dunhuang murals at the 9th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 3, 2026.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A participant looks at a skateboard incorporating design elements from Dunhuang murals at the 9th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 3, 2026.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A participant takes photos at an exhibition on Dunhuang Culture during the 9th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 3, 2026.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)