Exoskeleton entrepreneur redefining human mobility

Sun Kuan (R) tests his products with his colleague at a park near Hypershell in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 20, 2026. In Shenzhen, the futuristic vision of wearing an exoskeleton to walk with superhuman speed has become a reality. Hypershell, a tech company founded in 2021 by its CEO Sun Kuan, is transforming the once-bulky and expensive exoskeleton into a lightweight, affordable consumer product that is redefining human mobility. In just five years, Sun, an outdoor enthusiast, has grown Hypershell into one of the world's top-selling consumer exoskeleton brands. Because an exoskeleton is essentially a wearable robot, it requires a fusion of mechanical engineering, electronics, algorithms, and advanced materials. To meet this challenge, Sun has built a cross-disciplinary team with talent drawn from the robotics, drone, and smartphone industries. Today, the company serves tens of thousands of users across more than 70 countries. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows a portrait of Sun Kuan, founder and CEO of Hypershell, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A staff member performs a man-machine coordination test on an exoskeleton at Hypershell in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on July 3, 2026 shows awards and certificates conferred on Hypershell in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)