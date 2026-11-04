PHOTO / WORLD
People enjoy leisure time at Sunset Park in New York
By Xinhua Published: Nov 04, 2026 12:45 PM
People enjoy themselves during a sunny day of late autumn at the Sunset Park in New York, the United States, Nov. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People enjoy themselves during a sunny day of late autumn at the Sunset Park in New York, the United States, Nov. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


People enjoy themselves during a sunny day of late autumn at the Sunset Park in New York, the United States, Nov. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People enjoy themselves during a sunny day of late autumn at the Sunset Park in New York, the United States, Nov. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)



A girl plays during a sunny day of late autumn at the Sunset Park in New York, the United States, Nov. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A girl plays during a sunny day of late autumn at the Sunset Park in New York, the United States, Nov. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)



People enjoy themselves during a sunny day of late autumn at the Sunset Park in New York, the United States, Nov. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People enjoy themselves during a sunny day of late autumn at the Sunset Park in New York, the United States, Nov. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)