CIIE offers Peru's superfoods chance to enter vast market

John Echenique, commercial manager of Amazon Andes, receives an interview with Xinhua at the company in Lima, Peru, Oct. 27, 2026. (Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)

The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) will give Peruvian superfood producers, such as Amazon Andes, another opportunity to further expand into China's vast market.John Echenique, commercial manager of Amazon Andes, believes that participating in the event, set for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, is key to strengthening the company's international presence and exports.The CIIE provides various opportunities for brand exposure, expanding the client portfolio and discovering new prospects, Echenique told Xinhua recently.At this year's expo, the company will showcase a wider range of goods, which "reflects confidence we have in China and very positive response we received during the previous edition," he said.Amazon Andes began operations in 2012, offering raw materials in bulk. It later developed lines of finished products, from health supplements to tree-sourced vegetable oils, botanical cosmetics and Amazonian resins. Today, it exports native superfoods to more than 50 countries around the globe.For this edition of the CIIE, the company's newest products feature concentrated liquid maca extract, specialty ground coffees, Geisha and Bourbon varieties, and retail-ready cacao-maca blends, tailored to the Asian market.A "growing demand" among young Chinese consumers for agricultural products like premium specialty coffee has made China a key destination for the company's global exports, said Echenique.Amazon Andes began its foray into the Chinese market in 2017 by exporting bulk goods, such as maca and cacao powders. Later, it began distributing finished products across various channels.Since establishing a consistent presence at various product expos, the company has seen steady growth, with sales volumes to China increasing remarkably starting in 2025.To meet the needs of the Chinese market, the company has diversified product formats and used digital channels for promotion, said Echenique, adding that the company is also seeking to forge partnerships with local companies capable of positioning its brand within China's major e-commerce ecosystems.The executive said the previous edition of the CIIE "enabled them to understand" Chinese consumer trends, helping them adapt to local communication habits, such as using WeChat and similar platforms, and to the business models most in demand for superfoods in China's market.The Chinese market has bolstered the company's brand recognition regionally and globally, given China's economic heft, Echenique said.An added boon is the start of operations at Chancay megaport, a key factor in optimizing maritime routes, reducing transit time, and boosting the competitiveness of superfood exports to Asia, he said.Echenique said the company plans to use the port terminal's facilities to meet the growing demand for its finished products and processed raw materials and "strengthen its distribution network by establishing sales centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Hainan."

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows products of Amazon Andes in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)