EU sets out accession roadmaps, urges Ukraine to accelerate reforms

Flags of European Union (EU) and Ukraine are seen at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

The European Commission on Wednesday presented accession roadmaps for Ukraine and three other leading European Union (EU) membership candidates, urging Kyiv to accelerate reforms to meet its goal of concluding negotiations by the end of 2028.Adopting its annual enlargement package, the EU executive outlined milestones for Montenegro, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine, while stressing that progress toward membership depends on reforms.Ukraine has opened four groups of negotiating chapters over the past year and meets the conditions to open all remaining groups, the Commission said.It called on Ukraine to focus on rule-of-law benchmarks, democratic institutions, public administration reform and an action plan on national minorities. Specialized anti-corruption institutions continued to operate "overall independently and effectively," it said.Montenegro is closest to completing talks, having provisionally closed 21 negotiating chapters. It could close the remaining chapters by the end of this year, with work on its accession treaty already underway.Albania aims to conclude negotiations in 2027, while Moldova is targeting early 2028. The Commission said both goals depend on sustained reforms.The Commission also proposed a common framework for integrating candidates into sectors including energy, transport, digital and defense before membership, with related dialogues to begin over the next six months.